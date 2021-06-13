70 MPH Winds, Golfball Hail Possible In SE Wyoming, Panhandle

Get our free mobile app

UPDATE (June 13, 3:30 PM): Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Wyoming Sunday Evening - MORE INFO HERE

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming and especially the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening [June 13].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Slight Risk area for severe thunderstorms has been highlighted for the central and southern Nebraska Panhandle today. A Marginal Risk area surrounds the Slight Risk area from Cheyenne, to Lusk into extreme southwest South Dakota. Thunderstorms area expected to develop across parts of southeastern Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon into late evening. Main threats associated with these storms will be strong downburst winds to 70 mph, lightning, and hail up to golf balls are possible. The main timeframes for these storms runs from 4 PM this afternoon through 11 PM tonight. Stay weather aware and be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and forecast updates!