2021 Shrine Bowl [VIDEO]

After a year's absence, the Shrine Bowl all-star football game returned to Casper on Saturday afternoon and it really was an entertaining game. The North scored the first two touchdowns of the game on receptions by Dyse Shepard of Thunder Basin from Caleb Prior of Cody. The South finally got on the board in the 2nd quarter as Graedyn Buell of Cheyenne East tossed a TD pass to his East teammate Jake Rayl to cut the gap to 14-7.

The 3rd quarter was certainly eventful, beginning with a 5 yard run for a score by Thunder Basin's Jaxon Pikula to put the North in front 20-7. The South answered right back with a 12-yard touchdown run by Buell so the North team lead was down to 20-14. In the last 2 minutes of the 3rd quarter, the teams traded touchdowns as Natrona's Braxton Bundy found the end zone from 8 yards out but the 2 point try failed so the North had a 26-14 lead. The South responded again thanks to a 13 yard TD scamper from Cokeville's Nate Barnes so the guys in white inched closer to 26-20.

The North had a gigantic miscue later in the 3rd quarter as the snap sailed right by quarterback Caleb Prior and Julian Vigil of Cheyenne East recovered for a South touchdown. The two-point try was good so the South led for the first time 28-26.

In the 4tyh quarter, Buell hooked up with Rayl again for a 17-yard pass for a score to make it 34-26 but the North hit paydirt in the last minute of regulation thanks to Dyse Shepard's 3rd touchdown of the game to close the gap to 34-32. The South stopped the North on the ensuing 2 points try to hold on for that win; they're first in the series since 2021.

Graedyn Buell was the offensive player of the game as he threw for a Shrine Bowl record of 310 yards. The defensive player of the game was Nic Talich of Cody who had a first-quarter interception.

Take a look at the video we have from Saturday afternoon in Casper. Enjoy!

