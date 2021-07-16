8 Cheyenne Grocery Store Self-Checkouts and Their Efficiency

Anytime we go to the grocery store, once we're finished shopping, we always have the option of going through the typical checkout line where an employee is working the register, ready to get you checked out so you can be on your way. But there's also the self-checkout kiosks where you can do everything on your own as you purchase your items. So how efficient are the grocery store self-checkouts in Cheyenne?

First and foremost, I am a HUGE proponent of the self-checkout kiosks. I am someone who is all about efficiency in my grocery shopping and as self-checkouts have evolved, they are now as efficient as I've ever seen since their inception.

There is no more waiting in line for the two checkout lanes that are open with just the two cashiers and every other checkout lane is closed. Now you can take care of your own checkout and do it expediently while also getting customer service help in a timely manner as well.

I visited eight grocery stores in Cheyenne and at each one, there was an attendant and at most places, two people making sure your self-checkout experience went smoothly. At a few of them, I wasn't able to get an inside picture due to the fact that I thought maybe the attendants had ideas that I may be casing the joint as if I was planning a heist. That being said, here are the spots that were visited in Cheyenne and what can be expected from each spots self-checkout experience...

So there it is. Everything you need to know about the self-checkouts at grocery stores in Cheyenne. Of course, it's up to you whether you want to use the self-checkouts or the in-person checkout. At least you know what do with the option. Happy grocery shopping, Cheyenne!

