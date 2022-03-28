8 inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains On Tuesday

Snow-covered trees and mountains, winter David De Lossy loading...

While record to near-record high temperatures are expected in southeast Wyoming on Monday, the weather will take a dramatic turn on Tuesday, with winter-weather advisories and half a foot or more of snow in the forecast for higher elevations in the region.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement early Monday morning [March 28]:

"A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges from midnight tonight until 12 AM Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected with heavier accumulations likely above 9,000 feet. Expect periods of moderate snow and poor visibilities, so use caution if spending time in these areas!"