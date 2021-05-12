Wyoming Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing Total to 712

Two more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The agency says an older Laramie County man died in April, but it's unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and did not have known health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 712 coronavirus-related deaths, 49,642 lab-confirmed cases and 9,193 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 48,648 lab-confirmed cases and 8,981 probable cases have recovered.