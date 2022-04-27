Wyoming Reports Five More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,812.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Big Horn County woman died in April. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to increase the risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in April. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to increase the risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in April. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to increase the risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in April. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to increase the risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in April. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to increase the risk of severe illness.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, there have been 194 COVID-related deaths so far this year.

health.wyo.gov health.wyo.gov loading...

Laramie, Natrona, and Fremont counties have recorded the most, 37, 28, and 25, respectively.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system