92 MPH Wind Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday

While southeast Wyoming residents are very familiar with wind speeds of 45 to 50 plus miles per hour--and sometimes even into the low-to-mid 60s range--wind gusts in southeast Wyoming at times this weekend ranged well above those parameters, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency says a peak wind gust of 92 miles per hour was recorded near Arlington on Saturday. Just for reference, wind speeds of 74 miles per hour are generally considered to be hurricane-force winds.

The weather service recorded several winds gusting above or near that range on Saturday:

The agency was also predicting more strong winds for Sunday: