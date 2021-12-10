WYDOT Pushes Back I-80 Estimated Opening Time to Saturday Morning

8:15 P.M. UPDATE

Interstate 80 is now open.

UPDATE:

As of Friday at 4 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 16 to 18 hours.

UPDATE:

As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 17 to 19 hours.

As of Friday at 3:45 p.m., the estimated opening time for I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie and westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie is in 16 to 18 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation now says it could be Saturday morning before crews get Interstate 80 back open.

At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Evanston to Rawlins, both lanes are closed between Rawlins and Laramie, and the westbound lanes are closed between Laramie and Cheyenne.

As of Friday at 1 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 19 to 21 hours.

According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, crews are working to clear drifts near Elk Mountain before the wind picks up this evening.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

RELATED:

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).