WYDOT Pushes Back I-80 Estimated Opening Time to Saturday Morning

Wyoming Department of Transportation

8:15 P.M. UPDATE

Interstate 80 is now open.

UPDATE:

As of Friday at 4 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 16 to 18 hours.

UPDATE:

As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 17 to 19 hours.

As of Friday at 3:45 p.m., the estimated opening time for I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie and westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie is in 16 to 18 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation now says it could be Saturday morning before crews get Interstate 80 back open.

At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Evanston to Rawlins, both lanes are closed between Rawlins and Laramie, and the westbound lanes are closed between Laramie and Cheyenne.

As of Friday at 1 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 19 to 21 hours.

According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, crews are working to clear drifts near Elk Mountain before the wind picks up this evening.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

RELATED:

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021

After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: drifts, estimated opening time, estimated reopening time, I-80, Interstate 80, Road Closed, rolling closure, Snow, WIND, winter conditions, WYDOT, Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Transportation, wyoroad.info
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top