A Christmas Tradition Continues at the Wyoming Territorial Prison

A Laramie Christmas tradition continues this year at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. You can experience a dazzling show of over 10,000 lights on 20 displays synchronized to holiday music at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State. The show runs nightly from 5:30 PM until 11:30 PM through December 31.

Visitors can park in the parking lot and listen along with the music on their car radios.

“WY State Parks’ mission is to impact communities and enrich lives.” Site Superintendent Deborah Cease said in a press release. “We hope this gift from us to the community will give joy, make memories for families, and become a holiday tradition for years to come.”

For more information contact Wyoming Territorial Prison at 307-745-3733 or visit www.wyomingterritorialprison. com .