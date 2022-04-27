May is almost here, and you know what that means - Cinco de Mayo is almost here! Believe me, I'm a sucker for burritos and mariachi music as the next person, so naturally, I was excited to hear that a historic Cinco de Mayo party was coming to Laramie.

So who is holding the after-hours bash? The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic site has invited visitors and locals alike to visit for their Cinco de Mayo extravaganza. The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is also a chance for the Territorial Prison to celebrate its 150th birthday. I'd say the site looks pretty good for its years - the prison first opened in 1872 but did not become a museum until after its closure in 1903!

The Territorial Prison's party takes place on May 5th after-hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Horse Barn Dinner Theatre on the State Territorial Prison grounds. The party includes Cinco de Mayo fixin's of burritos, chips, and salsa and a tasty Mexican dessert. There will be piñatas, giveaways, and t-shirts as well.

And, if you're into ghosts and haunted places, you're in luck! The Territorial Prison is offering self-guided tours of the prison in addition to the Cinco de Mayo festivities. Visitors wandering through the prison have reported seeing ghosts of outlaw Butch Cassidy and his Wild Bunch gang in the cells, among other spooky happenings. Who knows, perhaps you'll catch a glimpse of him yourself while you enjoy your Cinco de Mayo burrito?

State Territorial Prison Cinco de Mayo Event Details:

Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Rd

Laramie, WY 82070

Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Rd Laramie, WY 82070 When: May 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

May 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost: Free

Check out the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic site website for more information on the prison.