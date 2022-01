It is really hard to believe that 2021 is coming to a close. To end this whirlwind of a year, let's look back and see some of the best moments Laramie had to offer!

Get our free mobile app

Look Back at Laramie's Year One Last Time!

City of Laramie Join Nation in Laying Wreaths on Veterans Graves

The Perfect Multi-Million Dollar Wyoming Home If You Hate Your Neighbors