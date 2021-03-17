A St. Patrick’s Day Tribute to the Town of Patrick, Wyoming

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, here's a salute to the tiny ghost town of Patrick, Wyoming.

In 1876, a man named Ed Patrick arrived in Wyoming and found work as a driver on the stage line that ran from Cheyenne to Deadwood, South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

It was a dangerous line of work. Station agents were under the constant threat of attack from outlaw gangs and Native American tribes.

Several years later, Patrick purchased a plot of land along the Rawhide Creek, 15 miles north of Torrington. The Patrick Ranch raised some of the best cattle in the region and was known for their innovative breeding techniques with Herefords.

In 1887, as more settlers moved to the area, he established the town of Patrick, building a post office and serving as postmaster. In 1890, Patrick received a patent from the General Land Office.

Sadly, the town of Patrick wouldn’t last long. In 1911, northern Laramie County was officially absorbed by the newly formed Goshen County. Three years later, in 1914, the Patrick Post Office was decommissioned.

If you drive 13 miles north of Torrington on U.S. Highway 85, you will pass by it. Unfortunately, over a century later, the old post office that once served as the Patrick town square is long gone.

HISTORY: 4 Of Wyoming’s Oldest Things