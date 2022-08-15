Convicted Child Sex Offender Dies in Wyoming Prison

A convicted child sex offender from Sundance who was serving prison time has died, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 51-year-old Harry L. Ballard died Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Crook County and sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison on Nov. 12, 2020.

As per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Ballard's cause of death.