Well, it finally happened, and it's not like it was anywhere near a surprise to any of us. Cheyenne was named one of the top travel destinations for the month of July. Shocking, right? But, the more important part of this, we made the list, competing against the likes of the rest of the world. I mean, we're on a list with Italy. Just imagine a cowboy riding around on one of those little scooters. Wild.

What am I referencing? The website Travel And Leisure ranked Cheyenne as one of the top locations to visit or travel to in the month of July. We made their top 13 ranking, and again, we went head to head with Turkey, Italy, Mexico, Greece, and more.

But, really, we shouldn't be surprised. Wyoming is the best during Summer. Our weather is fantastic, even when it gets a little toasty in late July, it's still pretty comfortable compared to the rest of the country. We also have a lot going on during the month from different festivals each weekend and the cherry on top with CFD at the end of the month.

Here's one of the highlights of what they said about us.

With both historic and modern appeal, Cheyenne is home to the world's largest outdoor rodeo, its 1888 Wyoming State Capitol Building, family-friendly attractions, and a lively brewery and arts scene.

Hey, lively brewery and arts scene! We're so cool! The lively brewery scene is expanding, they forgot to mention that. You know, we're about to be a 5 brewery town, no big deal.

