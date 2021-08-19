ACSD#1 Transitioning to New Website

Beginning on the morning of Friday, August 20, Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) will begin the process of transitioning to a new website.

The new website will continue to be found at ACSD1.org, however, the domain for each school will change slightly from the previous sites.

Parents, students, and staff should navigate to the new school pages from ACSD1.org once the changes have been completed.

The process to switch to the new website will begin at approximately 10 a.m. (MT) on Friday, after which all changes should be made within a few hours and the new site will be live.

On rare occasions, however, this process can take two to three days to complete.

The new website will be more user- and mobile-friendly while providing consistency throughout the district. Content will also be easier to find and more organized for visitors to the new sites.