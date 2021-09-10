Students, Parents Protest Mask Mandate At Laramie High School

A group of students and parents staged a protest against the Albany County School District #1 face mask policy on Friday morning.

Albany County School District#1 spokesman Sean O'Sullivan told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne that roughly 40-50 students and 30-40 parents gathered in front of the high school to protest the policy at roughly 10 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Another source who wished to remain anonymous put the number of students slightly higher, at around 60 students.

O'Sullivan said the protest was peaceful and ended around 10:30 or so. The face mask mandate was ordered recently in the district to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases. The district has extended the mask mandate until at least Oct. 15, according to the district website.

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now