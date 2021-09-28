ACSD#1 Update: Reminder for Students to Wear Masks

Albany County School District #1 recently put out an update on the COVID-19 in the district and county.

As of 1 pm on Saturday, September 25, Albany County is averaging 20.8 new cases of COVID-19 per day. These numbers are courtesy of the County Health Officer, Dr. Jean Allais.

ACSD#1 has the health, safety, and well-being of its students and staff as its top priority. Therefore they are reminding families that there is still a universal mask requirement for anybody inside a grade K-12 facility and on an ACSD#1 school bus.

Students who do not follow the school board rules and do not wear a face-covering will no longer be permitted in District facilities unless they have a mask exemption that has been approved by the County Health Officer.

Students may also be enrolled in the ACSD#1 Virtual Learning Program, and school administrators and guidance counselors can assist with registration and course selection to meet the needs of your child.