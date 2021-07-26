More Air Quality Alerts For Much Of Wyoming

Another day of wildfires raging in the Mountain West brings another day of air quality alerts for roughly half of the Cowboy State.

The National Weather Service in Riverton on Monday issued air quality alerts for all or parts of several counties in the state effective through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Those include:

Park

Teton

Lincoln

Uinta

Fremont

Big Horn

Sheridan

Washakie

Weston

Crook

The Weather Service passed the warnings along on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Health.

According to the advisories, those with respiratory problems, the elderly and young children are most impacted by poor air quality and should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize their outdoor activities.

But, despite the above being most susceptible to poor air quality, everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to the conditions.

According to the federal wildland fire clearinghouse website InciWeb, the western half of the united states is dotted with wildfires.

And the Associated Press has reported that Americans throughout hte US should "get used to it."