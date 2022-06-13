Air Quality Alert Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

An air quality alert has been issued for much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Torrington, until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

The area is being flooded with smoke from the southwest.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website:

Due to smoke from Arizona wildfires degrading our air quality across portions of southeast Wyoming, an Air Quality Alert is in effect until 9 PM Monday in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Additionally, a Special Weather Statement is in effect for portions of the Nebraska Panhandle for degraded air quality as well. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.