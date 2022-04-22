Cheyenne Firefighters: Smoke This Morning From Several Fires

The smoke you may have smelled in southeast Wyoming this morning is from blazes burning in Arizona and Colorado as well as a grass fire west of Cheyenne.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Firefighters' Facebook page.

According to the post:

"The Tunnel Fire, in Flagstaff (AZ), is making its way to us. There are also three fires burning in Colorado within this smoke plume. Not to mention the grass fire west of Cheyenne that happened yesterday, too.

It’s only April, but the wildfire season seems to be knocking.'

In regard to the local grass fire, the Laramie County Fire Authority on Thursday evening sent out the following release:

"Laramie County Fire Authority responded to call off Bell Ln, Cheyenne WY at approximately 2:00 pm Thursday 21, 2022. Upon arrival units encountered moderate to heavy fire burning in wood piles, wood chips, and rail road ties. With the material involved the fire quickly spread to surrounding piles. The area that is of concern is approximately three quarters of a mile long and roughly one-hundred yards wide. There are multiple agencies currently attending to this incident include Laramie County Fire Authority (LCFA), Laramie County Fire District #1(LCFD), LCFD #4, LCFD #6, LCFD #10, Wyoming Air National Guard Fire Department, FE Warren Fire Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, Laramie County Fire Warden, Laramie County Public Works, Laramie County Combined Communications Center, Salvation Army and the Polo Ranch Mine. The fire is still under investigation but it believed to be started by power lines, Black Hills Energy is on-scene investigating. While the heavy equipment on scene helping tremendously residents in the area can expect to see smoke over the next several days. Laramie County Fire Authority would like to thank their mutual aid and community partners with the assistance to this fire. Laramie County Fire Authority would also like to remind the citizens to be mindful of ignition sources due the drought conditions that exist here in Laramie County."

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Thursday closed Polo Ranch Road for several hours due to that grass fire. They later reopened the road but warned motorists to watch for firefighters still in that area.

