Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today.

The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.

Here is the air quality alert statement and graphic:

6 AM Wednesday, September 7th: Smoke from distant wildfires are resulting in degraded air quality across parts of southeast Wyoming. In coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through 1 PM Wednesday as sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

The air quality is being impacted by forest fires burning across the western United States.

Here is what the agency posted in regard to the fire danger:

6 AM Wednesday, September 7th: A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming on Thursday from 10 AM to 7 PM. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect for the same time for far eastern portions of Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Be on the lookout for possible upgrades to Red Flag Warnings for these areas. Very low humidity, hot temperatures, and breezy conditions will lead to favorable conditions for rapid fire spread. Outdoor burning is not recommended.