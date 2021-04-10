Alan Jackson has impeccable taste in high-price luxury properties. The country superstar has owned some incredibly large and palatial residences — even by the standards of country music's biggest stars.

After Jackson shot to fame and great wealth as one of the most successful country artists of his generation, he spent nearly two years building himself and his family one of the most impressive and expensive residences in the entire Nashville area. His massive 18,622-square-foot antebellum mansion, Sweetbriar, was modeled after Tara in Gone With the Wind.

Jackson also owned a palatial 22,012-square-foot hilltop mansion outside of Nashville, which he sold in March of 2021, and his other real estate holdings have included a spectacular lakefront mansion in his home state of Georgia.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Alan Jackson's lavish portfolio of real estate holdings.

His Antebellum Mansion

Jackson's 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville.

Look Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home

His Hilltop Estate

Jackson and his wife Denise later moved to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021.

Look Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Mansion:

His Lakefront Mansion

The Jacksons not only live in style, but they also vacation in luxury. They owned a beautiful lakeside mansion in Clarkesville, Ga., that's the perfect spot for a serene getaway. The 7,687 square-foot lake house features five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, along with three half baths. Amenities include a main floor master suite, lake views from all bedrooms, a terrace level family room with a full bar and game area, an outdoor full bathroom and a two-car garage. There's also a professionally equipped kitchen and outdoor living spaces including a terrace level covered porch, a flagstone patio with a fire pit and a two-story boathouse with a dock. They sold the gorgeous lakefront property for $6,025,000 in 2010.