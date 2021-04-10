Luke Bryan got a special gift for Katy Perry's baby, Daisy Dove, but he doesn't think it'll ever see the light of day.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bryan reveals that he gave his fellow American Idol judge a Daisy BB gun as a gift for her 8-month-old daughter. However, when Kimmel presses if the singer thinks that Perry will ever give it to her child or if it will ultimately end up in the trash, Bryan leans toward the latter.

"That'll never see the light of day. Maybe under lock and key," he replies with a laugh, adding that it seemed like the "right gift" at the time.

In March 2020, Perry announced that she and fiance Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to Daisy Dove in August of 2020.

Bryan has been making headlines recently after he posted a photo on Instagram of a fishing accident that left him with a hook in his hand "to the bone." Bryan shares that he and his friend and guitar technician Russ were fishing in the lake on his Tennessee property when he accidentally caught a trout instead of a bass. As he tried to wrangle the trout free from the hook, the fish slipped and the hook went deep into Bryan's hand. Thankfully, he didn't sustain any major injuries and the two carried on with their fishing trip.

On Friday (April 9), Bryan dropped the deluxe edition of his chart-topping 2020 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, featuring six new songs.

44 Reasons You've Gotta Love Luke Bryan: