Alan Jackson Wins Hottest Summer Tour in 2022 ToC Hot List Awards

Alan Jackson's ability to bridge generations of country music fans earned him the votes needed to make his 2022 tour the hottest in country music, as determined by votes. The country music icon's 2022 One More for the Road Tour topped nine other tours to win this Taste of Country Summer Hot List Awards category.

Check out the full results of the month-long contest (sorted by fan vote) below. Two weeks into balloting, the field was trimmed to five. At that point, Jackson was not leading all vote-getters, but his fans stormed the online ballot box to take — and keep — a lead through Memorial Day weekend.

To be eligible for the category, a significant portion of an artist's 2022 tour was required to start after summer begins, on June 21. Summer tour staples like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are also among the 10 hottest of 2022, but it was (relative) newcomer Morgan Wallen who gave Jackson a run for No. 1. The Dangerous Tour tallied less than 100 votes fewer than Jackson's tour.

Voting for the Taste of Country Summer Hot List Awards wrapped on May 30 at 11:59PM. Results for the remaining six categories will be revealed in the coming days.

10 Hottest Tours of Summer 2022 Check out country music's 10 hottest summer tours of 2022, as voted on by fans during the Taste of Country Hot List Awards