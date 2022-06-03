There's no slowing down Dolly Parton. The 76-year-old icon may have taken it easy in 2021, but 2022 has brought about an album, a novel, a movie and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For good reason Parton won the Hot Again Award during Taste of Country's Summer Hot List Awards. It's a comeback award decided by fans during a month-long vote. Brooks & Dunn, Faith Hill and the Zac Brown Band gave the Tennessee native competition, but the final tally was decisive.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Parton has been the go-to voice in good times and bad in 2022. Loretta Lynn's birthday wish? Check. Wildfires in Tennessee? Dolly said a prayer. War in the Ukraine? Dolly knew how to handle it. The return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza? The Queen sunk her teeth into it just like the rest of us!

There were seven winners for seven different categories during the first Summer Hot List Awards. Fans were tasked with deciding the top song, artist, tour and more of summer 2022. Take a look at the Top 10 artists and songs below.

