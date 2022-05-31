Cody Johnson has the No.1 song of the summer, with an explanation point. "Til You Can't" was a landslide winner in this Summer Hot List Awards category.

The traditional country song about making the most of your time on Earth won the fan vote by double digit percentage points. His competition was pretty stout — scroll down to see all 10 songs on our annual list of hot summer songs. Hits from Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett and Jake Owen were included in the voting rounds.

The Taste of Country Summer Hot List Awards began in early May and ran through Memorial Day. There were seven categories and some — like Hot Summer Song of 2022 — were whittled to five finalists on May 16.

"Til You Can't" hit No. 1 in March. It's Johnson's first career No. 1 hit.

Scroll down to see the 10 hottest summer tours of 2022. The results of additional Hot List Awards categories will be announced this week.

10 Hottest Country Songs of Summer 2022 These are the 10 hottest songs in country music for summer 2022, as decided by fans during the Taste of Country Hot List Awards in May.