Morgan Wallen Fans Voted Country’s Best During ToC Hot List Awards

The results are in, and Morgan Wallen's fans have been named the winners in Hot Country Fan Base category at the 2022 Taste of Country Summer Hot List Awards.

Competition was fierce in this category, with Wallen's fans going head to head against four other notoriously loyal artist fan bases. The other nominees were Carrie Underwood's Underwood Army fans, Eric Church's fiercely loyal Church Choir, Kane Brown's KB Nation and the voracious viewers of the television show Yellowstone.

All of the contenders have strong supporting fans, but it was Underwood who came closest to giving Wallen a run for his money: She was the runner-up in the category, followed by Brown.

Still, it's no wonder that Wallen's powerful fan base pulled through: The singer's followers have remained staunchly at his side through a roller coaster of ups and downs over the course of the past couple of years.

After his racist slur scandal in early 2021, Wallen was effectively benched by the country music industry: He was removed from radio playlists, pulled from consideration at major awards shows and put on hiatus by his record label. Still, his Dangerous album — which had come out weeks before the incident — was still the No. 1 album in country for much of the year, largely because of fan demand. If anything, his fandom grew more fervent during his time away from the spotlight; fan-funded billboards supporting the singer even started cropping up in Nashville.

As Wallen has slowly made his way back to the spotlight, his fans have continued to support him, showing up in impressive numbers for his Dangerous Tour and helping him return to the top of the country charts with "Sand in My Boots" in February 2022.

Voting for the Taste of Country Summer Hot List Awards wrapped on May 30 at 11:59PM. Results for the remaining six categories will be revealed in the coming days.