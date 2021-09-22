Albany County 4-H Partnering with UW Makerspace

Albany County 4-H is refreshing the traditional agriculture-based 4-H program through a partnership with the University of Wyoming’s makerspace studio.

The two groups have teamed up to create an after-school program for 8- to 14-year-olds, in which students will be able to take part in activities through the Coe Student Innovation Center (SIC) makerspace.

The Albany County 4-H Makerspace Club meets from 3:30-6 pm every Tuesday through October 19. The club gives students access to robotics, virtual reality, and other tools and machines.

During their time in the makerspace, students will learn more about science, technology, engineering, and math through art. This program allows students a hands-on opportunity for building projects, design thinking, and fabrication.