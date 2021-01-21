Albany County Clerk of District Court Accepting Online Payments

The Albany County Clerk of District Court has announced that it can now accept online payments for child support, fines, restitution, filing fees, and other court-related costs.

The payment portal can be found by following the link here.

Visit the Albany County website and click the “Online Bill Pay” link at the bottom of the screen. By selecting Clerk of District Court-General Payment Portal, you will be taken to a payment page where you add your personal and payment information.

Once complete, you click pay, and you are done.

All information regarding the payments is encrypted.

Our new online payment service is provided by IntelliPay, which has been providing online payment services to counties like Albany for over 16 years.

