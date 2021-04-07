UW Online Auction for Rodeo Team

With the ongoing pandemic, the University of Wyoming rodeo team’s largest fundraiser gala had to be canceled earlier this semester.

To counteract this, the program is hosting an online auction that will raise money to support scholarships for the UW rodeo student-athletes, travel costs to the College National Finals Rodeo, and operating expenses of the overall program.

People interested in supporting the UW rodeo program and student-athletes can visit the McPherson Auction & Realty Co. website here from April 10-24 to participate in the online auction.

All purchased items are available to be picked up in Laramie or shipped to the winner’s home address.