Alcohol Possible Factor In Wyoming Motorcycle Crash That Killed 2

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol was a possible factor that left two people dead.

According to a news release, the crash happened at roughly 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in Evanston.

The patrol says the driver could not negotiate a slight curve to the left and hit a sidewalk. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

According to the release, the driver was identified as 45-year-old Evanston resident Delbert Wayne Penny Penny was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the University of Utah hospital where he died from his injuries.

The passenger was identified as 43-year-old Evanston resident Kristine Connie Alexakos. She was also not wearing a helmet and died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Speed and alcohol are being looked into as contributing factors.

It marks the 36th and 37th Wyoming roadway fatality this year, compared to 28 at the same point last year.