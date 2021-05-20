Four Wyoming Cowboys Earn All-Mountain West Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four Wyoming Cowboys were named All-Mountain West as announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon after their performances at last weekend's 2021 Mountain West Outdoor Championship.

Hap Frketich, Kareem Mersal, Colton Paller, and Albert Steiner all garnered the award for their top-three performances in their respective events.

Paller was lone among them to be recognized in two events as the Cowboy senior took first place in the Discus and third in the Shot Put.

Paller moved up to No. 6 on the UW All-Time Top-10 List in the Discus as he went 189-0 to defeat the field in Clovis, Calif., at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Before his gold in the Discus, Paller began his meet with a third-place finish in the Shot Put on Friday evening placing with a mark of 52-8.25.

Mersal notched the first points of the meet for the Cowboys with his effort in the Long Jump. Coming into the meet with the best jump of the season by a Mountain West Athlete, Mersal took second in his first-ever conference championships with a mark of 23-3.25. The Cowboy Freshman landed himself at No. 7 on the UW All-Time Top-10 List with a jump of 24-9.25 at the Spank Blasing Invite in Pueblo, Colo., earlier this season.

Frketich took second place in the Hammer Throw for the Pokes with his best throw of 195-3. It is the third time the Cowboy senior has been all Mountain West and the first time he has been honored in Outdoor Track & Field with the previous two coming in the Indoor seasons of 2019 and 2020.

Steiner capped off the first day of the meet for the Cowboys with a second-place finish in the 3,000M Steeplechase. Steiner ran an 8:57.12 to cement his Mountain West honors.

Steiner, a sophomore, finds himself at No. 9 on the UW All-Time Top-10 List for his performance at the West Coast Relays two weeks prior to the MW Championships.

For Mersal, Paller, and Steiner this is the first time the student-athletes have been honored by the conference for their performances.

The Cowboys finished fourth with 93 team points at the 2021 Mountain West Outdoor Championships for the highest team finish for the Wyoming men since a third-place finish in 2000.

Up next is the NCAA West Preliminary Championships to be hosted in College Station, Texas.

* University of Wyoming press release