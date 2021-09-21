‘American Idol’ Favorite Alex Miller Signs a Record Deal

Alex Miller wouldn't stray from his pure country roots as a contestant on American Idol, and while it cost him a spot on the show, it led to him signing a recording contract. The Kentucky teen just signed with Billy Jam Records and promises a new single soon.

The song "Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya" will be Miller's first for Billy Jam. A note from his publicist credits Jerry Salley as producer and promises the song is coming out soon. Thus far, he's only released one song digitally, "I'm Over You So Get Over Me." This track was the song he auditioned with when the latest season of Idol began in January. The judges loved his voice and commitment to the style, but Luke Bryan later showed disappointment when he wouldn't stray from it.

All was not lost, however: While Miller wasn't a finalist, he did get a promise from Luke Bryan to bring him to the Grand Ole Opry, and now he's signed a record contract. Billy Jam is an Americana/Roots label with just one other artist listed on their website, a duo called Steel Blossoms.

As he prepares to release new music, Miller has a busy fall planned, with concerts across the country through November. Several of the dates he's played this year have been with Rhonda Vincent, but he also opened for artists like Hank Williams Jr. and Frankie Ballard.