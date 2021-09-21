Cowboys in the NFL: Week 2

LARAMIE -- Since last Sunday, Rico Gafford and Austin Fort have found new jobs, bringing the total number of former Pokes in the pros to 13.

Gafford and Fort, who played in Laramie together in 2016 and '17, were picked up by the Broncos and Titans, respectively. Both are currently on the practice squad. Tyler Hall (Los Angeles Rams) and Tanner Gentry (Buffalo Bills) are also on the practice squad. Jacob Hollister could be making his debut with the Jaguars in Week 3.

Cassh Maluia, Brian Hill, Mark Nzeocha and Eddie Yarbrough are still without teams in 2021

Here's how the other Wyoming players did on Week 2 of the NFL season:

Andrew Wingard - Safety - Jacksonville Jaguars

That GIF above really says it all about the type of teammate former Wyoming Cowboy Andrew Wingard is, huh? On the field, the hard-hitting safety racked up a team-high eight tackles and a sack Sunday in a 23-13 loss to his hometown team, the Denver Broncos. Wingard, now in his third season in Jacksonville, has 14 tackles and a sack to his credit through two games.

Logan Wilson - Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

Pro Football Focus gave Logan Wilson a grade of 84.1 after his performance Sunday in the Windy City. The Bengals starting middle linebacker recorded a team-high nine tackles and also picked off a Justin Fields pass and returned it 18 yards deep inside the Bears red zone. Still, the Bengals fell to the Bears, 20-17. The Casper product now has 16 tackles and a pick through two weeks.

Mike Purcell - Defensive tackle - Denver Broncos

The sixth-year pro from Wyoming finished with just three tackles Sunday during the Broncos 23-13 victory over the Jaguars. However, the 6-foot-3, 328-pound anchor of the Denver defensive line did aide in holding Jacksonville to just 75 yards rushing.

Tashaun Gipson - Safety - Chicago Bears

The longest tenured former Cowboy in the NFL, Tashaun Gipson, registered three tackles and a fumble recovery Sunday in a 20-17 home win over the Bengals. The 10-year pro now has six tackles through two games.

Josh Allen - Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

Yep, Josh Allen has now thrown for more than 10,000 yards in his brief NFL career. Sunday in Miami, the former Wyoming signal caller connected on 17-fo-33 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Allen also carried the ball five times for 35 yards in the 35-0 blanking of the Dolphins. Allen has now thrown for 449 yards and three touchdowns through two games.

Carl Granderson - Defensive end - New Orleans Saints

Not much went right for the Saints in a 26-7 Week 2 road loss to Carolina, but former Cowboy Carl Granderson did rack up five tackles and a tackle for loss. The 6-foot-5, 261-pound defensive end also blocked a field goal.

Chase Roullier - Center - Washington Football Team

Washington rushed for just 87 yards, but on 46 drop backs, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was sacked just once in Thursday night's wild 30-29 victory over the rival Giants. Chase Roullier didn't allow that sack. He also didn't commit a penalty as Washington evened its record at 1-1 through two weeks.

Marcus Epps - Safety - Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Epps spent the beginning the of the work week in concussion protocol. Sunday, he recorded three tackles on 32 defensive snaps in a 17-11 loss to visiting San Francisco. Epps now has five tackles through two games.

