Would You Leave Wyoming for This Colorado Town Post Pandemic?

I mean, who wouldn't want to live in this beautiful state?

Although this pandemic has been the worst, it has taught us some things. I've been trying to highlight silver linings any time I see one because things can get depressing quickly.

We certainly have all been reminded that life is short.

If we really want to live, then we better get to it. The longer we all just float along, the more likely it is that our dreams will never be realized. So... apply for the job, buy the shoes, tell that person you love them, move to that state... etc.

That last one appears to be something people are taking into consideration. We've seen quite a few people relocated. In fact, two of my best friends moved to other cities to pursue their dreams and I couldn't be more proud of them.

Recently we found a list of the Top Cities to Live in After the Pandemic and a Colorado city made the list.

Before I tell you which one, I'd like to hear your thoughts. What are you looking for in a place to live? What are your requirements, especially after the pandemic? I think our priorities may have shifted a bit this past year. We're thinking more about our health, well-being, and overall quality of life.

Ok, back to the list... Boulder, Colorado was named one of the best places to live post-pandemic.

Although the cities weren't numbered, Boulder was the third city listed. We don't take that lightly and I'm just going to say that it's the third best. Atlanta and Austin were the first two cities on the list, published by TODAY.

Obviously, Boulder is a beautiful place with plenty of access to the great outdoors. It's not however, the cheapest place to live and certainly not the cheapest on the list. The median price of a home in Boulder is about $800,000.

Gosh, I wish I had a home there right now, just so I could sell it.

If you've thought about moving because of some pandemic revelations, where would you go? If money was no issue, where would you live? Have you had friends who have moved in the past year? Where did they go?

