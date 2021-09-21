Southeast Wyoming Shivers as Temps Dip Below Freezing

Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming saw temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The temperature dipped to 25 degrees in Laramie, while Cheyenne managed to stay two degrees above the freezing point.

The NWS says a warming trend will take over for the middle of the week, with high temperatures rebounding to the 60s on Tuesday, then warming back to the 70s and 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.