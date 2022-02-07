We all know Billy Bob Thornton is certainly an accomplished actor. He's an Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing and directing the film 'Sling Blade', where he also played the iconic Karl Childers ("Umm-hmm" - you can almost hear that when you read it). But the actor has had several other great movies from his career that we know him from. But now, Thornton is bringing his band, 'Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters' to downtown Cheyenne to play live at The Lincoln.

The Lincoln took to social media to make the announcement for the upcoming show which is just a few months away, May 19th. The venue posted on their Facebook page about the actor and his band making their way to downtown Cheyenne:

Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters formed back in 2007 and have built up a rather extensive music catalogue since then. As noted, you can certainly hear some of their influences come through in their songs. They take inspiration from artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, the Byrds, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, and Big Star. There's definitely a hint of each of those in their unique sound.

J.D. Andrew and Billy Bob Thornton are the main songwriters for the band and they will be on full display with their performance at The Lincoln come May 19th.

BBT & the Boxmasters have previously opened up for bands such as ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood, and Kid Rock.

Tickets for the show to see Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters go on sale this Friday, February 11th at 10 a.m. Be sure to grab your tickets before they're gone!

