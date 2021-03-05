Animal Control Investigating Video of Denver Pickup Dragging Dog

How anyone can be cruel to an animal is beyond me but if we sit here trying to figure out what actually goes on inside these people's minds will drive US crazy.

According to KDVR, an extremely disturbing video of a dog being dragged behind a pickup truck has surfaced and they are thoroughly investigating the situation.

The video, which was captured in Denver, is actually so disturbing that they blurred out the dog being dragged. But in the unblurred version, you can clearly see the dog being dragged around and tortured.

Investigators are trying to track down the owner of the dog which heartbreakingly...was just left on the sidewalk. The incident occurred near Platte River Drive and West Mississippi Avenue in Denver.

A passerby saw the whole thing, tracked down the truck and posted a photo on his Facebook page...

(WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE CONTAINED IN THE POST)

Denver police have stated that while tracking down the truck may be a little difficult since it had temporary paper plates and wasn't registered in the state, the black truck DID have a red tailgate that someone may recognize.

PLEASE, if you have any information on this that could help lock these maniacs up, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867)