Another Great Comedy Show Is Coming To Cheyenne

Cheyenne Presents has hit another home run with a great comedy show coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center. It was announced yesterday that comedian, Joe Gatto is set to take the stage at the Cheyenne Civic Center Thursday, September 22nd. The show will kick off at 7 PM.

When Will Tickets For Joe Gatto Go On Sale For The Cheyenne Civic Center?

Tickets for Joe Gatto's show will go on sale this Friday, July 15th at 10 AM, with presale tickets going up for grabs today(July 12th) at 10 AM, according to AXS.

If you don't feel like you're familiar with Joe Gatto, you definitely are. Ever hear of Impractical Jokers? Yeah, the light bulb just came on, right? He's also done standup forever and is a big improv guy.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some clips from his work.

This is going to be a really awesome show, whether you're an Impractical Jokers fan or just a fan of his standup, this is going to be a treat. The show itself is listed as a 16 and up show, so you can take the older kids with you and not feel too uncomfortable with the content of his show. That's always a concern when you see standup comics, right?

Shout out to Cheyenne Presents for booking another great comedy act for the year. 2022 really is shaping up to be a great year for concerts and comedy shows in Cheyenne. Now, all we have to do is get our tickets and wait for the show. Easy enough.

The Two-Bar Creek Ranch Near Laramie Features Epic Fishing & Deer