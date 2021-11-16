Chicago Coming To The Cheyenne Civic Center

What an awesome announcement yesterday from Cheyenne Presents! Chicago is going to take the stage in Cheyenne Sunday, April 24th 2022. This is one of those bands that have at least 12 songs that you know and may not know that it's Chicago. Then, they'll also have about 20 songs you do know that are theirs, so it evens out.

It's always fun to see what bands Cheyenne Presents is able to bring in and this one is a sure-fire sell-out. It doesn't matter what list you look at, or from what provider, Chicago will land in the list as one of the greatest bands of all time.

Get our free mobile app

At least we can all look at getting a band like Chicago to come to Cheyenne as somewhat of a blessing after 2020 and the quiet resurgence of live music in 2021. It seems like maybe life is back to normal. So, let's hope that more bands are looking at Cheyenne as their next tour stop.

Any way you look at it, you'll be toe-tapping to 25 or 6 to 4, Hard Habit To Break and You're The Inspiration. Hard To Say I'm Sorry that I'm really excited to see such an awesome show. Ok, I'll stop with the music puns for now. It was there.

Now that Chicago broke the ice, let's look forward to all the great shows and acts that are sure to head to the Cowboy State and the Capital City. 2022 is sure to be one for the books as we get back to normal.

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now