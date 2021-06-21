Another Wyoming cornerback has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- Despite intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown on a botched punt in the annual spring game, true freshman Zaire Jackson said he wasn't quite "there yet" and added Xavier Carter and Cameron Stone were ahead of him in the battle for a cornerback spot on the two-deep roster.

That appears to be changing rapidly this spring.

Carter Monday entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Rivals.com, becoming the second Wyoming cornerback this spring to open up his services to another program outside of Laramie.

Caleb Roberson also entered the portal in early June.

Keshaun Taylor, a freshman safety, is also still in the portal.

Carter, a 6-foot, 175-pound freshman from Manvel, Texas, played in one game and made a single tackle. That came during a 45-14 road win over UNLV. After an impressive spring camp, Carter was elevated to second on the depth chart behind CJ Coldon.

MORE UW FOOTBALL NEWS:

* THROWBACK THURSDAY: A small gesture goes a long way

* UW's Top 50 football players: No. 40

* Marcus Harris lands on ESPN's '50 greatest receivers in 50 years' list

* Roberson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

As a senior at Manvel, Carter was credited with 32 tackles, a sack, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while leading the Mavericks to a 13-1 record. With that performance, he was named to the Class 5A-2 District 11 First Team. Carter also was a kick returner for the Mavs, hauling in eight kickoffs for 167 yards, including a long of 51.

Carter will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Players who enter the transfer portal can withdraw their names and return to their original school. The NCAA is allowing a "one-time transfer rule" where a player can become immediately eligible at his new school.

Here are the corners left on this season's roster: CJ Coldon (6-1, 180, Soph., Belleville, Ill.,), Azizi Hearn (6-1, 202, Jr., Oceanside, Calif.,), Zaire Jackson (5-11, 170, Fr., Parker, Colo.,), Mathew Posas (5-8, 165, R-Fr., Madera, Calif.,), Cameron Stone (5-10, 182, Fr., Rosharon, Texas), Kolbey Taylor (6-2, 175, Fr., Houston, Texas).