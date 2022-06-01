Laramie Man Arrested After Meth Found in Home

A Laramie man is facing a felony drug charge after a home visit led to the discovery of methamphetamine, police say.

Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, to the 600 block of S. Hayes Street to assist state probation and parole agents with a home visit.

"During the visit, a Wyoming Department of Corrections K-9 detected narcotics," Thompson said in a media release.

Thompson says further investigation resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Robert L. Stevenson for felony possession of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense.

If convicted, Stevenson could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.