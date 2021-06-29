As Delta Variant Looms, Wyoming is a State at High Risk for Covid

Michael Olsterholm, an epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, recently said that states with low vaccination rates are 'time bombs' waiting to happen. This is due in large part to the 'Delta variant' that has caused the end of the pandemic to take an immediate left turn.

Despite all the success with vaccines as the pandemic numbers have sharply gone down, the new and even more transmissible Delta variant is a on its way to becoming the most dominant form of the virus in the U.S. According to the most recent statistics, approximately just 43 percent of Wyoming has been vaccinated as we showed up as the 3rd least vaccinated state in the U.S. (Only Alabama and Mississippi had a lower percentage of vaccinations).

According to the Casper Star Tribune, the Delta variant was recently identified in Wyoming and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the variant is more transmissible than any previous mutation of the virus to this point. The CDC has also suggested that it could be the cause of more severe illness while also being more resistant to Covid-19 antibodies.

As of Tuesday, June 29th, 33 cases of the variant had been identified in Laramie County, which is the most concentrated part of the state with the variant so far. Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and Albany counties also have had variant cases identified.

In any event, with the holiday weekend approaching, enjoy it, but stay safe out there!