ACSD#1 Board Meeting to Discuss Mask Use In Schools

On August 23, there will be a special meeting with the Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) Board of Trustees at 4 pm.

This meeting was prompted by the recommendation of Superintendent Yennie Jubal that all students in kindergarten to eighth grade be required to wear a mask from Thursday, August 26, to Friday, September 3.

In a letter to parents, Jubal stated that the reason he recommended that the Board consider this policy is due to the spike in COVID-19 cases within the county, along with the fact that the Delta Variant of the virus is far more contagious.

Jubal also stated in his letter that there will be another meeting with the board on September 1 to discuss whether the mask mandate for students in kindergarten to eighth grade should be continued past the September 3 cut-off.

Parents are encouraged to come to these meetings in order to discuss this issue with the board.