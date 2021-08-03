Update In COVID-19 Information for ACSD#1

Recently, Superintendent Jubal Yennie has released a letter to families in Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) regarding COVID-19 and the Delta Variant.

In line with the guidance from the Center for Diseases Control (CDC), Yennie stated that the district will follow the CDC guidelines and be recommending universal indoor masking in all school facilities when school starts on August 26.

Additionally, the school district continues to encourage eligible people to get a vaccination.

The school district has outlined the layers of prevention that are currently in place to provide for the health and safety of students and staff, but further layers may be necessary.

Currently, Albany County is in the yellow zone (Moderate Transmission) due to an increase of cases because of the Delta Variant. With this in mind, Yennie stated that the school board may decide to require face coverings in school buildings as transmission levels increase.

At this time, ACSD#1 will not operate the Curriculum-Based Virtual Instruction (CBVI) model for remote learning this coming year. Yennie stated that the school district will have more information about remote learning in the coming weeks.

