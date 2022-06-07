Circle Network has announced a new series called Austin City Limits: Country, which will debut on Wednesday (June 8) and spotlight archival performances from Reba McEntire and more classic country stars.

The weekly episodes will feature previously recorded performances from Austin City Limits, in addition to never-before-seen interviews with the artists behind the music. Each episode will take a deep dive into the events surrounding each artist at the time these shows were originally recorded.

So far, Austin City Limits: Country is set to feature McEntire, Clint Black, the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Dwight Yoakam and more. It marks first time each of these performances has aired since their initial run.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell will serve at the remastered series' host, providing commentary, history and information about each act.

“'Austin City Limits: Country is coming to Circle Network and I’m happy to say, I’ll be your host," Crowell says. "Classic performances by iconic artists are in store, including one with Emmylou [Harris]. Anyone who’s a fan of the music won’t want to miss it."

The partnership between Circle Network and Austin City Limits has been a long time coming.

“We have long admired the impact that this landmark series has had on the music industry and on Austin as a live music destination,” Opry Entertainment Group President Scott Bailey says. “We are pleased to have formed a closer connection with the ACL team through our recent purchase of ACL Live at the Moody Theater, and we look forward to many opportunities to showcase Austin’s storied live music culture through our Circle TV platform in the future.”

“Airing these episodes of Austin City Limits: Country is a milestone for Circle. Country music fans across the U.S. know how iconic Austin City Limits is, and we’re so excited to bring these performances right to their living rooms this June," adds Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger.

Circle Network is set to air 12 episodes, with new episodes airing each Wednesday night.

Austin City Limits: Country episodes list:

June 8 — Charlie Daniels Band (aired 1976)

June 15 — Hank Williams Jr. and Shake Russell - Dana Cooper Band (aired 1980)

June 22 — Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell (aired 1981)

June 29 — Kris Kristofferson (aired 1981)

July 6 — Glen Campbell and Eddy Raven (aired 1984)

July 13 — George Jones and Vern Gosdin (aired 1985)

July 20 — Ronnie Milsap (aired 1986)

July 27 — Johnny Cash with June Carter, Tommy Cash and the Cash Family (aired 1987)

Aug. 3 — Reba McEntire (aired 1987)

Aug. 10 — Dwight Yoakam and Patty Loveless (aired 1988)

Aug. 17 — Clint Black with Lisa Hartman Black, Eric Johnson and Ray Benson (aired 1999)