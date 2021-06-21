Here's the cutest thing you'll see all day today - baby bighorn sheep learning how to run in Colorado.

We got some pictures from a volunteer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife of some baby bighorn sheep and they are adorable. Take a look at these pictures of baby bighorn sheep in Colorado learning how to run which are guaranteed to make you say 'aww.'

Get our free mobile app

Adorable: Baby Bighorn Sheep in Colorado Learn How to Run Take a look at these adorable baby bighorn sheep in Colorado learning how to run. Their moms keep a close eye on them, making sure they don't run too far.

Look: Super Cute Wild Burros in Colorado Say 'You Shall Not Pass' Kim Mock came across these super cute wild burros in Colorado. Take a look at the pictures of them surrounding her car and telling her 'you shall not pass.'

Take a Mini Horse on a Walk: Western Colorado Mini Horse Airbnb You can take a mini horse on a walk at this Airbnb in western Colorado. Moe's Mini Horse Farm is in between Ridgway and Ouray is home to numerous mini horses.