Adorable: Baby Bighorn Sheep in Colorado Learn How to Run
Here's the cutest thing you'll see all day today - baby bighorn sheep learning how to run in Colorado.
We got some pictures from a volunteer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife of some baby bighorn sheep and they are adorable. Take a look at these pictures of baby bighorn sheep in Colorado learning how to run which are guaranteed to make you say 'aww.'
Take a look at these adorable baby bighorn sheep in Colorado learning how to run. Their moms keep a close eye on them, making sure they don't run too far.
