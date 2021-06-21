Ten Wyoming football games — so far — will be televised

LARAMIE -- Stadium Network will televise Wyoming's home games against Ball State and New Mexico the Mountain West Conference announced Monday. The league also set four more kickoff times for the Cowboys' upcoming 2021 football season.

Here is the latest version of Wyoming's schedule:

Date Opponent (Special Events) / Time (M.T.) / Television

Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE / 2:00 p.m. / TBA

Sat., Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois / 11:30 a.m. / ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE / 2:00 p.m. / Stadium

Sat., Sept. 25 at UConn / 1:30 p.m. / CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 2 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 9 at Air Force* / 5:00 p.m. / CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE* / TBA / FOX or FS1 or FS2

Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO* / 1:30 p.m. / Stadium

Sat., Oct. 30 at San Jose State* / TBA / FOX or FS1 or FS2

Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE* / 1:30 p.m. / CBSSN

Fri., Nov. 12 at Boise State* / 7:00 p.m. / FS1

Sat., Nov. 20 at Utah State* / 5:00 p.m. / CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI'I* / 1:00 p.m. / TBA

Sat., Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship Game+ / TBA / FOX

As of now, only the home opener against Montana State and the regular season finale versus Hawaii are not scheduled to appear on television. That could change.

The home meeting with Fresno State on Oct. 16 and a road tilt with defending Mountain West champion San Jose State on Oct. 30 still don't have determined kickoff times.

Wyoming Ticket Information

• Season-tickets are currently available for purchase for the 2021 Wyoming Football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.

• More details on season-ticket sales are available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may also call (307) 766-7220 regarding season-tickets.

• Season-ticket holders will have the option to receive their tickets and parking passes via print at home or mobile delivery at the time of purchase.