Police Offer Update On Larimer County Girl Missing Since June

Police in Fort Collins have issued an update on a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since June.

Madison ''Maddie" Murphy was reported missing on June 15.

But police offered an update on her case yesterday on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page:

"On June 15, Maddie's family reported that she had run away from her home on Heritage Circle. Officers attempted to locate her through her cell phone; however, they learned that her phone was turned off. Maddie's family completed a planned move to the Denver area and ultimately disconnected cell service for her line. Over the course of several months, friends and neighbors reported seeing Maddie around Fort Collins. FCPS followed up with friends for more detail, but they did not provide specific information about where or with whom she was staying.

Detectives believe Maddie's friends may have more information about her location but have not been fully forthcoming in sharing this with police. We’re asking for anyone with information to contact FCPS so we can reconnect Maddie's family with her. People can report tips at 970.416.2825 and may remain anonymous."