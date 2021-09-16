Best Burgers in Cheyenne for National Cheeseburger Day on Sep 18

Who doesn't love a big, juicy cheeseburger?

There are few things on this earth that I love more than a cheeseburger. I mean, what's not to love about a thick, juicy patty, grilled to perfection blanketed in velvety cheese, and piled up with fresh veggies, all sandwiched between two pillowy buns.

Did your stomach just growl because mine did?

The cheeseburger is the epitome of classic American dining. Sure, some people will say it was invented in Germany. However, there are stories that credit America with this delectable food thanks to a man known as Uncle Fletch who first showed this food invention at the World's Fair back in 1904.

Call me patriotic, but I lean toward the Uncle Fletch story.

Despite what you lean toward, we're celebrating this (American) delicacy on Saturday, September 18 on National Cheeseburger Day. Just thinking about a day celebrating one of my favorite foods has me salivating. I can only imagine what I'll do when an actual burger is in front of me on that day.

In honor of the big, beefy day, we found a list of the top places to get a burger in Cheyenne, according to Trip Advisor.

10. Texas Roadhouse

9. The Albany

8. Down Home Diner

7. The Bunkhouse Bar & Grill

6. The Bread Basket Bakery

5. Wyoming's Rib & Chop House

4. R&B Breakfast Club

3. Sanford's Grub & Pub

2. Luxury Diner

1. 2 Doors Down

